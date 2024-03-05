Home

Section 144 Extended In Pune Till March 31; Bars, Restaurants to Close Before 1:30 AM | Check Restrictions

Pune: Restrictions imposed under Section 144 have been extended in Pune till March 31, the Pune police said and added that the decision was taken after discussing it with all stakeholders. Earlier tis month, section 144 was imposed in the city by Pune Police till March 4.

Giving details, Pune Police said a meeting was held with all stakeholders on February 28 and the authorities considered all suggestions and objections from them and accordingly a revised order has been passed on Monday.

After the meeting, Pune Police issued 26 guidelines for a safe and secure environment and to maintain peace across the city.

Check Full List of Restrictions

According to police, the main restrictions include all bars and permit rooms strictly adhere to the closing time limit of 1:30 AM. All indoor music performance limits should be 1:30 AM. The outdoor music performance limits should be 10:00 PM. No orders of food and liquor are to be taken after 1:15 AM. 30 minutes of grace time shall be permitted to vacate their establishment.

Police said they have incorporated possible suggestions of the stakeholders, and now all stakeholders should adhere to guidelines issued by the Police.

Reacting to the Section 144 in the city, Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA) told HT, “We have told police that, some police officials forcing restaurant owners to shut by 11:30 pm. They should at least allow us to run business by 1:30 am. ‘’

He further added that they have requested police to not intervene in liquor-related cases. As per the government GR, such cases are to be handled by the state excise department.

