Rs 50 Per Like: Pune Man Duped Of Over Rs 12 Lakhs For Liking Video Clips

Cyber alert! A resident of Hinjewadi lost over 12 lakhs in a bid to earn more money by liking video clips

Pune: Being digitally vigilante is as important as being super aware when walking on the road. In the digitally driven contemporary era, cyber crime is on a rise. With increasing fraudulents on the perch, almost every day people report of being scammed online. People must remain more sharp-eyed on what to click and what not to. In another online scam, a man hailing from Pune lost around Rs 12.24 lakhs after he liked few videos in a bid to earn more money.

A 43-year-old resident of Hinjewadi, had invested Rs 1000 in the scheme and got Rs 9,000 in return, reported TOI.

Rs 50 for every like: How man was duped for Rs 12.24 lakhs

The complainant was conned in a scheme to earn more money. He had received a link in a text and was asked to like the video sent to him. In return, he would get Rs 50 per video clip like. Further, the frauds had also asked the man to share his bank account details.

Thence, he clicked on the link, got himself registered and invested around Rs 1000. After a while the crooks did actually transfer the money into his bank account making the con scheme look legitimate. The victim then received 14 other clips. Taking a step further the crooks made him believe to click on more video and he would get a bonus.

In lieu to make more money, he invested around Rs 12.24 lakhs by the morning of January 15. Things turned suspicious for him when he did not get any respond till next day afternoon and he then filed a complaint. The crooks not only did not pick up his calls but also deleted the links send to him for liking the video.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway