Pune: In a shocking incident, two parents of students studying in Pune's Kline Memorial School were allegedly roughed up and manhandled by bouncers following a dispute over fees. The police have registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against an woman 'bouncer' working for a school in the city for allegedly roughing up two parents. The alleged incident took place at a school under the jurisdiction of Bibwewadi police station three days ago.

Soon after the incident, one Mangesh Gaikwad lodged a complaint at Bibwewadi police station. Senior Inspector Sunil Zavare said, "A non-cognizable offence has been registered. There has been a dispute over fees between parents and school, after which the incident took place."

"The complainants alleged that school authorities refused to give acknowledgement of the fee waiver applications they had submitted, and the principal was not ready to meet them. After the two parents insisted on meeting the principal, the lady bouncer allegedly abused and hit them," said a police official.

Parents of students studying at Kline, an ICSE school, had reportedly gone to the school in the afternoon to seek waivers in the fees but all hell broke loose and a dispute began. The parents have alleged that the authorities concerned at the school refused to give an acknowledgment for the application they had submitted for the fee waiver and the principal was not ready to meet them. When they insisted on meeting the principal, three bouncers, including two women, emerged with fiber batons and started thrashing them, they said.

Bouncers are generally associated with places such as pubs and nightclubs, but of late some educational institutes in the city are known to have hired bouncers to rein in unruly students or to keep angry parents at bay. As only an NC offense has been registered, nobody was arrested in the case, the police official said. Non-cognizable offenses are ones that police can not investigate without a magistrate’s order.