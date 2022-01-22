Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that Pune schools would not be re-opened for the next one week as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in state. After attending a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, Pawar said considering the present rise in COVID-19 cases, no decision has been taken on the resumption of offline classes in schools and colleges.Also Read - Pune Woman Drives Bus For 10 Kms After Driver Suffers Seizure, Takes Him to The Hospital | Watch

"More than 16,000 COVID cases were reported in Pune yesterday. So, we've decided not to re-open schools in the Pune district for the next one week. COVID numbers are not likely to come down in Pune, for at least the next 8 days," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The situation will be further reviewed in the coming week, following which a decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken, the minister said.

Swimming pools and grounds will be open to sportspersons and people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tourist places such as Lonavala and Singhagad will be thrown open to limited number of visitors in order to sustain small business operating at these locations, said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district. Bhimasahankar Temple and holy places that come under Ashtavinayak will be open for devotees, he added. The police have been directed to keep a watch on the number of people gathering at tourist places and in case of crowding, further restrictions will be imposed, he said.

Pune COVID situation update: Top points to know

Talking about vaccination in the district, Pawar said, Booster doses for people above the age of 60 will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, while vaccination for other age groups will be carried out on week days. At least 51 per cent children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pune district and 75 per cent have taken the dose in rural Pune, the minister said. A meeting will be held with ZP officials and representative of the industrial areas about vaccination of workers, he said. The minister further said that though the number of COVID-19 cases were increasing, only 1.5 per cent patients are being treated at hospitals. The number of people getting treated in hospitals are very less. The government hospital has plenty of space available and even the jumbo hospital is ready. Most patients are taking treatment at home, he said. Pune on Friday recorded 16,618 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition so far, taking the overall tally in the district to 13,13,016, while 10 deaths increased the toll to 19,343. The district currently has 85,277 active cases, with 2,786 patients who are hospitalised.

