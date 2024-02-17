Home

Pune: Tatya Tope Housing Society In Wanowrie Struggles With Water Shortage; Calls For Urgent Intervention

As the plight continues, residents seek an urgent resolution and immediate action from local authorities to rectify the essential water supply.

Pune: The residents of Tatya Tope Housing Society in Wanowrie have been facing a severe water shortage for the past 2.5 years, with the situation becoming more critical in recent days. This prolonged issue has left the residents in a state of distress, pushing them to seek immediate action from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The lack of adequate water supply has disrupted daily life for the residents, highlighting the urgent need for intervention. Residents are now urging the PMC to take swift measures to address the water scarcity problem and ensure a consistent and reliable water supply to all households in Tatya Tope Housing Society.

Speaking to Pune Pulse, Rajesh Kalyankar, Secretary of Tatya Tope Housing Society, Wanowrie, said “This issue is prevalent since 2 to 2.5 years. After regular follow ups, new water pipeline was laid. As our society is 40 to 50 years old, the old water pipeline wasn’t proper. Currently from the new pipeline, out of 100-odd houses of our society, water is supplied to only 40 to 50 houses. The pressure of water for those houses is also very much low. Water tankers have to be purchased. We had met with the PMC officials regarding this. Proper water supply for the entire society should be there from the new pipeline. The new pipeline laid is of very poor quality. We are waiting for everyday & proper water supply for the society since 2 years. We are going to meet the PMC again soon for this.”

Gerald Fernandes, another resident, highlighted the challenges faced by the society, stating, “Sometimes, water supply comes, but at a very, very low pressure. Otherwise, water tankers have to be purchased, costing about Rs 800 per tanker.”

Ravindra Rasal, also a resident, shared the extent of the problem, stating, “There are 102 houses in the society, but only half of them receive water supply. The remaining houses have been without water supply for a long time. Last year, we survived mainly on water tankers. We had requested the PMC for water supply, and orders were given to lay a new pipeline. However, the contractor did shoddy work, resulting in only some houses receiving water supply at very low pressure. We plan to meet the PMC Commissioner and the Water Supply Department Chief to address this issue. The primary concern is that every house in the society must receive daily and proper water supply from the PMC.”

Earlier in December, Aundh Road residents in Pune have grappled with an acute water crisis, impacting seven societies including Chetan Society, Ram Complex, Kavita Society, Bhise Chambers, Kanak Society, Janaki Apartments, and Janaki Niwas.

Disheartened by the ongoing situation, many even expressed frustration and concern. “Complaints to PMC seemingly have fallen on deaf ears, leaving us without a basic necessity for days,” said one of them.

Recently NCP leader, Supriya Sule had pointed out to the PMC warning of a water crisis in the city and across the state. She even asked the city administration to halt the ongoing constructions in the city as the residents complained of struggling with water shortage and water cuts.

She had even warned of a potential agitation in case the municipal corporation fails to listen as many residents failed to store proper drinking water and some even faced shortage of water for irrigation needs.

