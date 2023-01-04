Top Recommended Stories
Pune To Face Water Supply Cut on Jan 5, Check List Of Affected Areas
The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced that most parts of the city will be facing water cuts on Thursday, January 5 due to some urgent maintenance and repair work.
Pune: Residents of several parts of Pune will experience water shortage on Thursday (January 5) due to urgent repair and maintenance work. The announcement about the water supply cut was announced by Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. Even though supply of water will resume on Friday, the water pressure level might be low as the water delivery will begin in the morning with minimal pressure.
The water supply will be suspended to carry out two works- first, for the metro work at Kamgar Putala in Shivajinagar and second, for repair of 16 inch MS water pipe from Prathamesh Society to Chandni Chowk in Kothrud area.
Water Supply Cut Announcement
For more information: https://t.co/BLWdZUOjOt #PMC #NoWaterSupply #NoWater #Pune pic.twitter.com/3k48mLbD1j
— PMC Care (@PMCPune) January 3, 2023
Check Full details here: https://www.pmc.gov.in/sites/default/files/water_closure_03-01-23.pdf
AREAS OF PUNE TO FACE WATER CUT ON JAN 5
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.