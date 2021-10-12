Pune: From now on, the city of Pune will wear a clean look, thanks to the civic body for taking such initiatives. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Pune Municipal Corporation will install ‘garbage collection ATMs’ soon in the city. The ATMs will collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers.Also Read - Travellers Take Note: From October 16, You Cannot Visit Pune for Two Weeks | Here's Why

Giving further details, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said that if the citizens hand over empty plastic bottles, they will get Re1 and if they hand over a glass bottle, they will get Rs 3.

He also added that that one of the start-up companies has submitted a proposal for the installation of the devices. As per latest updates, a total of 40 such ATMs will be installed in Pune in phased manner.

It must be noted that such garbage collecting ATMs have already been installed and are operational in Delhi and Varanasi.

To get the money in exchange of the bottles, the citizens will receive money in their bank accounts for which they will need to register their mobile numbers. For this purpose, the citizens will be informed about how to use it via a display on the devices. As per the report, the PMC will provide the land for these ATMs in public places.