Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Traffic Diversions Issued For Pune, Check Routes To Avoid

On account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti aka Shiv Jayanti, traffic diversions have been announced for Pune. Check routes that you must avoid...

Pune Traffic Update

New Delhi: Shivaji Maharaj was a Maratha warrior and has great respect and significance for Maharashtra; each year, February 19 is celebrated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti aka Shiv Jayanti, as his birth anniversary. It is a state holiday in Maharashtra and this year, it is the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Anticipating celebrations on this occasion, the Pune Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions and closure of roads for today, i.e. Monday, Feb 19, so that there is smooth traffic in the city. If you are in Pune today, take a look at the routes that you must avoid..

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Pune Traffic Update

As mentioned earlier, the whole of Maharashtra is celebrating the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On account of Shiv Jayanti, Pune Traffic Police has issued an advisory which will stay in place from 7:00 AM today, Feb 19. This advisory has been issued keeping in mind the traffic due to the gathering of people to celebrate Shiv Jayanti in the city. To facilitate the movement of the processions, multiple roads and intersections will remain temporarily closed or there may be diversions.

Shiv Jayanti: Pune Roads To Avoid Today

The traffic advisory issued by Pune Police has clearly warned the commuters of the possible traffic areas, the diversions and closures done by the Police for today and has advised them to plan their journey with ample time for diversions and/or traffic. Read further to check the diversions and routes that you must avoid today…

Traffic diversions must be expected on Laxmi Road, Nehru Road, Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road from 7:00 AM till the time procession ends.

If you are travelling via the Shivaji Road towards Swargate, then the route you must follow is- SG Barve Chowk – Jangli Maharaj Road – Tilak Road – Swargate.

In case you are going to Jijamata Chowk via the Ganesh Road, Phadke Haud diversion from the Daruwala Chowk

There may be a diversion for those going towards Budhwar Chowk via the Appa Balwant Chowk-Jogeshwari Mandir.

Diversions to Sant Kabir Chowk will be made till Sonya Maruti Chowk for those on Laxmi Road

In case you are using the Bajirao Road to go to Shivajinagar, your vehicle will be diverted from Puram Chowk – Tilak Road – Alka Chowk – FC Road.

Once the procession begins, the vehicles coming from Appa Balwant Chowk will be diverted to Kelkar Road.

Vehicles will be diverted to Savarkar Bhavan Bridge – Balgandharva till the time procession crosses the Gadgil Staue.

All vehicles going to the corporation office from SG Barve Chowk, will be rerouted to JM Road – Jhansi Rani Chowk.

