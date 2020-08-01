Unlock 3.0 in Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 for the Pune district, extending the lockdown in containment zones till August 31 but, at the same time, granting some major relaxations, The Indian Express has reported. Also Read - Pune: 400 Suspected Deaths in July Missing From Hospital Record, Alleges Mayor

The order, however, does not state whether gyms and yoga institutes can operate. Centre's guidelines for Unlock 3.0, besides extending the lockdown in containment zones till August 31, had allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open from August 5.

Here's what the order, issued by PMC Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, says:

(1.) Supply of essential commodities in containment zones allowed from 8 AM-12 PM and 5 PM-6 PM everyday.

(2.) Outside containment zones, shops selling essential commodities can open from 9 AM-7 PM, while those selling non-essential commodities can also open from 9 AM-7 PM, albeit only on alternate days.

(3.) Malls and markets can open from August 5, from 9 AM-7 PM, but restaurants in such places can only take orders for home deliveries.

(4.) Educational institutes can ask their employees to work from office to prepare e-content, check exam answer sheets and for research work.

(5.) E-commerce, home delivery, courier services, industries, private offices and IT offices will continue to operate as per earlier orders.

(6.) There can only be three passengers, not including the driver, in cabs and private four-wheelers. In autorickshaws, meanwhile, only two passengers, besides the driver, are allowed.

(7.) Hawkers can operate on city roads, except main roads, from 9 AM-5 PM. They will have to maintain a distance of ten metres and wear mask and gloves.

The order further stresses on the importance of wearing masks and maintaining and social distancing. Also, it bars those above the age of 65, and below ten years, from going outdoors except for emergency purposes.

Notably, the Pune district has reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra. With upwards of 80,000 COVID-19 cases thus far, it is second only to Mumbai in the western state.