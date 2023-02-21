Home

Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Pune On February 23; Check Affected Areas

Water supply will be affected in parts of Pune on February 23 (Thursday) due to repairing and maintenance work being carried out by the city's civic body.

The water supply in Pune, which will face disruption on February 23, will be restored on February 24. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Water supply will be affected in parts of Pune on February 23 (Thursday) due to repairing and maintenance work being carried out by the city’s civic body. The water supply will be cut as ‘flow meters’ are likely to be installed in parts of the city by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The water supply in Pune will be restored on February 24 morning, according to a Times Now. On Monday, the water supply in Thane faced disruption on Monday due to leakage from one of its main network lines and the maintenance work was carried out for the same.

Pune water supply cut: Check list of affected areas

Old Holkar Water Treatment Plant – High Explosive Factory Khadki, MES.

– High Explosive Factory Khadki, MES. Warje Water Treatment Plant – Ahiregaon, Kopare, Atulnagar area, Warje-Malwadi, Ganeshpuri, Gokulnagar, Ramnagar, Sahyognagar, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Uttam nagar, Shivane.

– Ahiregaon, Kopare, Atulnagar area, Warje-Malwadi, Ganeshpuri, Gokulnagar, Ramnagar, Sahyognagar, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Uttam nagar, Shivane. Parvati low-level reservoir (LLR) – Dattawadi, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Rohan Kritika, and adjoining areas on Sinhagad Road, Shaniwar Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Raviwar Peth, Shukrawar Peth, Navi Peth, Budhwar Peth, Guruwar Peth, Kasba Peth.

– Dattawadi, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Rohan Kritika, and adjoining areas on Sinhagad Road, Shaniwar Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Raviwar Peth, Shukrawar Peth, Navi Peth, Budhwar Peth, Guruwar Peth, Kasba Peth. Fakhri Hill outlet to Jyoti Hotel – Wanwadi, Kondhwa Gaonthan, Lullanagar, Salunkhe Vihar, NIBM.

– Wanwadi, Kondhwa Gaonthan, Lullanagar, Salunkhe Vihar, NIBM. Ramtekdi area – Sasanenagar, Kaleboratenagar, Hadapsar Gaonthan, Gliding Center, Fursungi, Sayyanadkar, Satavwadi, Indraprastha, Magarpatta, Ramtekdi, Ganaje Nagar, Ramtekdi Industrial Area, Malwadi, Bhosale Garden, Akashvani Area, Laxmi Colony, Mahadev Nagar, etc.

