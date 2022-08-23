Pune: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly forced by her husband and in-laws to take bath in the open as a part of a black magic ritual advised by the local tantrik in Pune. The family undertook this ritual in order to conceive a male heir for the family. According to report by news agency ANI, Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station of Pune registered an FIR against four people including the husband, in-laws and the tantrik who was identified as Moulana Baba Jamadar.Also Read - Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Six Men for Days in Patna, Later Abandoned at Railway Station in Buxar

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the Bharti Vidyapeeth police official said.

Police official further informed that,” The woman in her complaint alleged that her in-laws have been harassing her mentally and physically since 2013 for dowry and for not giving birth to a male child, following which she was also going through several black magic ritual on many occasions. Recently a local tantrik baba asked them to make women bath naked under the waterfall in public and assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child, following the rituals the victim woman was taken to Raigad District and asked to take bath naked in open.”

The victim has also alleged that her signature was forged by her husband to take a loan of Rs 75 lakh against her property for business purposes.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been lodged and probe is underway.

(With agency inputs)