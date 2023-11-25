Home

Pune: Woman Punches Husband To Death For Not Taking Her To Dubai For Birthday Celebration

New Delhi: A 36-year-old businessman tragically lost his life when his wife punched him on the nose after he refused to take her to Dubai for her birthday celebration. Nikhil Khanna, died after being punched by his wife at their apartment in a posh residential society in the Wanavdi area in Pune on Friday.

Nikhil, who was a businessman in the construction industry, had a love marriage with his wife, Renuka (38), six years ago. According to a senior police officer posted at the Wanavdi Police station, the couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts on her birthday and anniversary.

During the altercation, Renuka delivered a forceful punch to Nikhil’s face, resulting in a broken nose and several damaged teeth. “The impact of the punch was so hard that Nikhil’s nose and some teeth were broken. With heavy bleeding, Nikhil lost consciousness.”

However, police officials suspect that she might have hit him with a blunt object in the face. Moreover, she could have been drunk. Nikhil was rushed to the Sassoon Hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment. Renuka has been taken into custody by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Renuka under IPC Section 302 and arrested her for further investigation.

