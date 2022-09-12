Pune: The demolition of the existing bridge at Pune’s Chandani Chowk is set to be carried out from Monday. As per reports, the Pune district administration has issued a detailed plan to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to finalise the diversions for vehicular movement. The demolition will be carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Pune district administration with the help of the team from the Noida-based Edifice Engineering consultancy company that recently demolished the Supertech Twin Towers. The demolition of the old bridge will be carried out between September 12 and 15.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Pune; Waterlogging, Traffic Woes Irk Residents. IMD Issues Orange Alert For 2 Days

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS IN CHANDANI CHOWK