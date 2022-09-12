- Traffic from National Defence Academy (NDA) and Mulshi to Pashan, Bavdhan, Kothrud, and Warje will be released from the newly constructed flyover No. 1.
- Traffic from NDA, Mulshi to Mumbai will be released from Flyway No. 7 via Flyover No. 3. Traffic on other roads will continue as before.
- Traffic from Mumbai to Kothrud will be diverted via the existing Kothrud route.
- Kothrud to Mumbai traffic will be via the Kothrud subway to Ved Vihar.
- Traffic from Kothrud to Satara, Warje will be diverted via the highway near Sringeri Math on Ved Vihar service road.
"The traffic diversion plans given are only for a temporary period this week when demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk will be carried out. Later on, when the old bridge is demolished, the new routes and diversions at that time will be published for public use," said Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune project director.