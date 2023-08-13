Home

‘Rada’ Will Happen: MNS Leader Issues Threat To Seema Haider Amid Film Debut Reports

Ameya Khopkar, a leader of Raj Thackeray-led MNS party warned Seema Haider to “stop such drama or be ready to face consequences by MNS.

New Delhi: Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally crossed into India and married her lover Sachin Meena, has received a warning from a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader after reported emerged that she was starring in ‘Karachi to Noida’, an upcoming Bollywood film based on her love affair.

In a tweet, Ameya Khopkar, a leader of Raj Thackeray-led MNS party warned Seema Haider to “stop such drama or be ready to face consequences by MNS. In his tweet, Khopkar called the producers of the film “traitorous” and asserted that Pakistani nationals have no place in the Bollywood industry. He warned that if the warning is not heeded, ‘rada’ (dispute) will happen.

A leader belonging to Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party has issued a warning to Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who crossed borders to be with her Indian lover, over her Bollywood debut. Seema Haider is currently shooting for her film ‘Karachi to Noida’ after a film producer in Noida, Amit Jani, announced a movie based on the couple’s story.

‘Rada’ will happen

“We are firm on our stand that a Pakistani citizen should not have any place in the Indian film industry. Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman currently in India. There were also reports that she was an ISI agent. Some of the upstarts in our industry are making the same Seema Haider as an actress for fame. Why are traitorous producers not ashamed? We are giving a public warning to stop such spectacles immediately, otherwise be ready for the MNS strike action,” Khopkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding “if you don’t listen Rada (dispute) will happen.”

पाकिस्तानी नागरिकाला भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीत कोणतंही स्थान असता कामा नये, या आमच्या भूमिकेवर आम्ही ठाम आहोत. सीमा हैदर ही पाकिस्तानी महिला सध्या भारतात आहे. ती ISI एजंट आहे अशा बातम्याही पसरल्या होत्या. आमच्या इंडस्ट्रीमधील काही उपटसुंभ प्रसिद्धीसाठी त्याच सीमा हैदरला अभिनेत्री… — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) August 12, 2023

‘Karachi to Noida’

Last week, Seema Haider auditioned for ‘Karachi to Noida’- an upcoming Hindi film based on her love story with Sachin Meena. In a video shared on social media platforms, an actor playing Seema is seen performing a scene along with a male actor, who is presumably auditioning for the role of Seema’s real life lover Sachin Meena. The two are seen talking on the phone, reenacting a scenario from the Seema and Sachin’s love story as the two met while playing popular online shooter PUBG and then started talking over messaging apps like WhatsApp.

A Noida based film-maker is making a movie on Seema Haider and Sachin's lover story. pic.twitter.com/RLv8CAIgs2 — Shafaque Alam (@shafaquealamTOI) August 10, 2023

The movie is being made under the banner of Jani Firefox Production House. The production house shared a video of the audition on social media showing actors being auditioned for various roles in the upcoming film being produced by filmmaker Amit Jani, a Meerut-based film producer.

Jani recently met Seema Haider at her home and offered her the lead role in his upcoming film based on her unique love story. Talking to newsmen, Seema expressed her desire to work in movies after being given a clean chit by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. Seema Haider has been offered to play the role of RAW agent in the film.

The Seema Haider story

Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani woman who was married to Ghulam Haider and mother of four kids, met Sachin Meena—a Uttar Pradesh resident— in 2019 while playing popular shooter PUBG. Over time, the duo became friends and fell in love and earlier this year, Seema Haider entered illegally into India via Nepal along with her four children to be with her lover.

Sachin and Seema reportedly got married at a temple in Nepal. Currently, the cross-border lovebirds are living happily together at Sachin’s Greater Noida home.

Seema Haider’s story shares eerie similarities with that of Anju, an 35-year-old Indian mother of two, who recently travelled legally to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to marry her lover, Nasrullah (29), whom she befriended and fell in love on social media site Facebook in 2019.

