New Delhi: A day after a building collapsed in Raigad, killing at least 12 people, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased.

Making the announcement, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident.

"We've announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident," Vijay Wadettiwar said.

He said those who lost their houses should also be given some help. He said he will put this need in front of Cabinet on Wednesday. “We’ll not leave people responsible for this collapse, they murdered innocent people. Quality of construction material is very poor and breaking with hands,” Wadettiwar added.

Those who lost their houses should also be given some help hence we'll put this in front of Cabinet tomorrow. We'll not leave people responsible for this collapse, they murdered innocent people. Quality of construction material is very poor & breaking with hands: Vijay Wadettiwar

The death toll in the collapse reached 12 with recovery of 11 bodies from the rubble on Tuesday, police said. The dead include a boy’s 30-year-old mother and two sisters, aged seven and two years, police said.

So far eight persons have been rescued, while eight more are still missing after the Tareq Garden building in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening.

In the wake of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all assistance in the rescue of those trapped under the debris.

“The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety,” Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to provide all assistance to the people injured or trapped in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad at the earliest.

“I am distressed by the Mahad accident. Condolences to the families of the deceased,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Appeal to the state government is to provide assistance to the injured and those trapped at the earliest,” he said.