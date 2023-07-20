Over 30 Families Feared Trapped After Landslide In Maharashtra’s Raigad, Rescue Op On

Home

Meanwhile, the Raigad Police has set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris.

Raigad Landslide: Over 30 families are feared trapped after a landslide occurred in Maharashtra’s Raigad district at Irshalwadi village late Wednesday night, where around 46 houses of a tribal hamlet are located. The top district administration, police and teams of NDRF, SDRF have been mobilised and rushed to the affected spot to mount a massive rescue operation. The officials include Dattatray Navale and Sarjerao Sonawane deployed as OSD for medical aid, rescue and shelter arrangements operations.

“We will get a better idea of the situation when the daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too,” the Raigad Police told ANI.

Many districts of Maharashtra have experienced heavy rain in the last two days. Two of the six major rivers in Raigad district, Savitri and Patalganaga, were flowing above the danger mark, while Kundalika and Amba rivers had reached the ‘alert’ mark, and Gadhi and Ulhas were flowing close to the ‘alert’ mark, according to district administrations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has on Thursday issued a “red alert” for Raigad.

Meanwhile, Thursday (July 20) has been declared a holiday for schools in coastal Konkan districts including Raigad.

The NDRF has deployed 12 teams across Maharashtra to help with flood relief efforts. Five teams have been deployed in Mumbai, and one team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane.

