The Railway Ministry on Friday granted permission to school teachers & other non-teaching staff of schools to travel by suburban train services with immediate effect. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had requested the ministry to allow the teaching and non-teaching staff to travel in Mumbai suburban local trains once the normal classes resume in the state from November 23. Also Read - Ahead of Reopening of Schools in Maharashtra, Thackeray Govt Takes This Big Decision | Read Details

Teachers and other non-teaching staffs who would be traveling must note that they will have to carry their identity cards to get entry at the station. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 2000 Allowance For Anganwadi Workers

“The government has allowed teachers and other staff to travel by local trains and sent a copy of the letter to the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR)”, said Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The minister also shared a copy of the letter addressed to the General Managers of the CR and the WR by Kishore Raje Nimbalkar, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation. Also Read - Arnab Goswami Comes Out of Taloja Jail, Hours After SC Grants Him Interim Bail

“You are requested to direct the concerned school teachers and non-teaching staff to use services of local trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the immediate effect”, read the letter dated November 6.

Earlier, the Maharashtra School Education department had released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ahead of the reopening of schools in the state from November 23.