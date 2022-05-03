Mumbai: As the controversy over loudspeaker snowballs in Maharashtra, Aurangabad Police on Tuesday registered a case against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for an inflammatory speech at a rally in the district on Sunday. According to the reports, the FIR names three other organisers of the rally.Also Read - 'Leaves of All Cops Cancelled', Maharashtra Police on Alert After Raj Thackeray's Ultimatum Over Loudspeaker

He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code for “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot” and for “abetting the commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons”. During his public rally in Aurangabad, Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed. Also Read - Maharashtra: Amid Rising COVID Cases, This District Made RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Patients Before Surgeries

Sharing more information, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth said that the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques. Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, he said. Also Read - BJP MP Parvesh Verma Urges Delhi LG to Take Action Against Loudspeakers at Religious Places in City

“Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” the loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

‘Not A Big Deal’: Sanjay Raut on case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Reacting on the case filed against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that such cases are filed across the country. If somebody gives an instigating speech, if somebody writes something like that, such actions are taken against it. “What is the big deal about it?” Sanjay Raut asked.

Home Minister Dilip Walse reviews the situation:

Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief’s deadline.

“Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said. “I appeal everyone to maintain peace,” Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth added.

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony. Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said.

Police are fully prepared to tackle the situation in the state and have been given clear instructions to take stern action against those creating trouble, he said. Police have taken pre-emptive action against anti-social elements to avoid any untoward incident, he said.