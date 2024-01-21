Home

Maharashtra

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Holiday In Maharashtra On Jan 22 Cancelled? Bombay HC Pronounces Decision

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Holiday In Maharashtra On Jan 22 Cancelled? Bombay HC Pronounces Decision

Four students had challenged the holiday declared for January 22 by the Maharashtra Government. So has the Bombay High Court cancelled the holiday? Know what the Court said...

Bombay High Court

New Delhi: Four students had challenged the holiday declared for January 22 by the Maharashtra Government. So has the Bombay High Court cancelled the holiday? Know what the Court said…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.