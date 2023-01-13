Home

Maharashtra

Rapido Stops Operations In Maharashtra Till Jan 20 After Bombay HC Order

Rapido Stops Operations In Maharashtra Till Jan 20 After Bombay HC Order

Rapido, bike taxi and auto aggregator has suspended all operations in the city after the Bombay high court on Friday asked the company to suspend, for the time being, its services in Maharashtra or face cancellation of its license permanently.

Rapido suspends operations in Maharashtra till January 20.

Mumbai: Rapido, bike taxi and auto aggregator has suspended all operations in the city after the Bombay high court on Friday asked the company to suspend, for the time being, its services in Maharashtra or face cancellation of its license permanently. The case is related to illegal plying of bike taxis in the state. Rapido is an Indian bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider based in Bengaluru.

In response, Rapido has said it will suspend its services in Maharashtra till 20 January and also would suspend its mobile application within the state starting today.

A bench led by justices Gautam S Patel and SG Dige said, “If you (Rapido) make one mistake, we will dismiss this petition. We will ensure that you are restrained from getting a licence permanently, and we will impose costs while dismissing this petition.”

NO POLICY IN THE STATE REGARDING BIKE TAXIS

On Tuesday, the high court had asked the state government why there was an inordinate delay and uncertainty in formulating a policy pertaining to allowing bike taxis to ply in the state while also pointing out that the issue cannot be left hanging over the fire. It had also asked the government, by what date will it make a decision in this regard.

Responding to the bench, counsel Birendra Saraf, representing the Maharashtra government, said that currently, bike taxis cannot be permitted to ply as the government has not issued any policy in this regard.

The bench had also asked the government to decide on an application by Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, operator of Rapido in Mumbai and Pune, which has been seeking a bike taxi aggregator licence. On 29 December, a Maharashtra government notification had refused to grant a licence to such entities due to which the company challenged the notification.

“We are perfectly clear that there is no need for a one-size-fits-all or blanket policy for the whole state. The government can specify within which city it can be granted and during what period of the day bike taxis can run. There could be different restrictions for various cities, but in any case, a decision has to be made one way or another,” justice Patel said.