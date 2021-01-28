Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has slammed the BJP for mentioning its party MP Raksha Khadse as a “homosexual” on its official website. The NCP leader also shared the screenshot of BJP’s official website on his Twitter account, saying “Maharashtra government will not tolerate this disrespectful behaviour towards women”. Also Read - Marathi-speaking Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Areas Should Be Declared as Union Territory, Says Uddhav Thackeray

"Shocking to see such a derogatory description of Raksha Khadse, BJP MP from Maharastra on the official site of the BJP. Maha Govt. will not tolerate this disrespectful behaviour towards women. @BJP4India must take action against those responsible or @MahaCyber1 will step in," Deshmukh tweeted.

Many Netizens later pointed out that the entire fiasco was the result of a discrepancy caused by Google translate.

Raksha Khadse’s constituency–Raver– is named right after her name. However, when you translate the contents of the website into Hindi, the word ‘Raver’ gets translated into ‘homosexual’. Raver is a city in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

“Somewhere google made a translation and it was mistaken, didi also make some spelling mistake in a rush to search false news always. #hatred,” pointed out one Chirag on Twitter. Check out Twitter reactions below:

Notably, Raksha Khadse represents the Raver Lok Sabha seat in the house. She is the daughter-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.