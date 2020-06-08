New Delhi: With the objective to unite people at this time of corona crisis, Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday address a virtual rally for the state of Maharashtra and said the Centre is ready to extend all kinds of help to the state in its fight against the coronavirus. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Trying to Get Rid of The Habit of Using Saliva, Promises to be Ready For Competitive Cricket in Few Weeks

“We are ready to provide all assistance to the Maharashtra government to fight COVID-19,” Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said during ‘Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally’ through video conferencing. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: UP Govt Decides to Open Malls From Today, But Here's a Catch

He said the Maharashtra government should see how Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka governments contained COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus: Mizoram Imposes 2-week Total Lockdown From June 9; Will Issue Guidelines Soon

“Isn’t it fair to say that COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra shows the government’s incapability? I saw on TV that actor Sonu Sood, who is helping stranded workers in this crisis, is being criticised,” he said.

He said that he saw on the TV about bodies of dead corona patients lying next to other patients in hospitals in Mumbai. He said in this case, the state government cannot escape from its responsibility.

Talking about migrants’ crisis, the defence minister said the central government ensured that the poor don’t have to go through hardships during the lockdown.

“We ensured that the poor don’t have to go through hardships during the lockdown. Our trains were ready to take migrant workers to their home states but they faced hardships due to lack of cooperation from Maharashtra,” Rajnath alleged.

The statement from the Defence Minister comes at a time when 2553 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths recorded in Maharashtra on Monday, taking total number of cases to 88,528 & death toll to 3169. The Number of active cases stands at 44374.

The state’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday went up to 85,975 on Sunday with 3,007 new cases while the fatality count mounted by 91, including 61 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,060.

However, the recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest caseload in the country, now slightly increased from 45.06 per cent to 45.72 per cent on Sunday. The fatality rate stood at 3.55 per cent.