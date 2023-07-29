Home

Real-Life ‘Special 26’ Heist In Navi Mumbai: 6 Fake Cops Loot Retired PWD Official Of Rs 36 Lakh

Real-Life 'Special 26' Heist In Navi Mumbai: 6 Fake Cops Loot Retired PWD Official Of Rs 36 Lakh (Representational image)

Mumbai: In a movie style heist, a gang of six thieves, disguised as police officers, forcefully entered the residence of a retired government official in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, last week and walked off with an approximately Rs 36 lakh worth of valuables, a ToI report stated. The robbery was a real-life recreation of the 2013 Bollywood film Special 26, starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee. The plot is similar: a group of 26 commits thefts while acting as CBI investigators and conducts a fake home search at a jeweler’s. This real-life gang of conmen posed as Anti-Corruption Bureau officials.

According to the FIR lodged by the retired official, on July 21, in the afternoon, the six men barged into the house of Kantilal Yadav. Leading the group, a bearded man asserted that they were from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and mentioned a lodged complaint against Yadav, using it as a pretext for conducting a house search.

The man seized the cellphones of Yadav and his wife and made them sit beside him till the house search was done. Yadav’s wife was told to hand over the cupboard keys. Yadav insisted on seeing the bearded man’s identity, but the latter refused, saying it would be shown after the search was done.

His five associates rummaged through three cupboards in the three-bedroom flat and extracted Rs 25.25 lakh, a gold chain worth Rs 3.80 lakh, a ring and a bracelet worth Rs 4.20 lakh, a diamond ring worth Rs 40,000, a diamond-studded gold mangalsutra worth Rs 80,000, and two wrist watch worth at least Rs 10,000. The gang members fled after stuffing the items into a leather bag they took from one of the cabinets.

Similar heist in Secunderabad

In May this year, a dacoity gang, posing themselves as Income Tax Department officials, looted gold worth Rs 60 lakh from a jewellery manufacturer in Secunderabad. At around 10 am on Sunday, May 27, a shop in Pot Market was suddenly raided by five people claiming to be I-T officials. Later, the manager of the shop complained to the police that the five suspects showed ID cards, forcibly took away the workers’ mobile phones and threatened them. He said the group took away 17 gold coins, each weighing about 100 grams, and that the total worth of the lost gold would be around Rs 60 lakh.

During the probe, the police found that one of the robbers, who posed as an I-T official, worked in the same market in Secunderabad. The workers were all confined in a room by the group who latched the door from outside before fleeing the scene. While five of the suspects went inside the shop, the rest stood guard outside. The entire operation lasted at most 20 minutes.

