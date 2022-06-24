Guwahati: Amid the ongoing political turmoil within the MVA government in Maharashtra, which plunged into a crisis, senior Minister Eknath Shinde leaves for Mumbai on Friday. According to reports, the rebel leader will meet Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal there. This comes after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut challenged the rebel camp to come to the city, stating, “We are not going to concede defeat… This government will last its entire term.” Earlier, he warned rebel leader Eknath Shinde that such battles are either fought through law or on the roads. “If the need be, our workers will come out on the roads,” Raut said, while speaking to reporters.Also Read - Who is Ajay Chaudhary — Shiv Sena's Legislative Leader to Replace Rebel Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, Ajay Chaudhary, who was appointed as the Shiv Sena party group leader after the revolt of Eknath Shinde, has been recognised as such by the Deputy Speaker, a letter from the Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat to the party stated.

Earlier, in a late-night letter to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker, Narhari Zirwal, Shinde declared himself the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party and Bharatshet Gogawale as the Chief Whip of the party. The letter was signed by 37 MLAs which means the rebel camp has the two-thirds majority mandated under the anti-defection law.

Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena and demand that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Earlier, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah in his letter to Eknath Shinde -“Assam defamed by your presence considering Guwahati as a safe heaven for MLAs who have no respect for constitutional values and loyalty at all.