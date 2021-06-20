New Delhi: A Shiv Sena MLA has reportedly said that the party should get back together with its former ally BJP again so as to save its leaders from being harassed by central agencies. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who is under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner for alleged money laundering, has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealing to him to reconcile with the BJP “before it is too late”. In the letter dated June 10, Sarnaik said even though the alliance with the BJP has broken, personal and harmonious relations between leaders of the ‘yuti’ (Shiv Sena-BJP) remain. “It is better to reconcile before it is too late,” the MLA said in the letter. Also Read - Third Covid Wave Likely To Hit Maharashtra In 2-4 Weeks, 10% Of Cases May Come From Kids, Warns State Task Force

The Shiv Sena ended its long-term ties with the BJP in 2019 following a dispute over power-sharing in Maharashtra. The Sena then came to power in an alliance with ideological rivals, the NCP and Congress. In November last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to Sarnaik in Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others. The Shiv Sena had called the raids a “political vendetta” and said the Maharashtra government or its leaders will not surrender to pressure from anyone. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Drags Aamir Khan in Her Passport Controversy, Says 'Maha Govt is Harassing me'

An MLA has written to the chief minister. What should I say about this? However, he has, if the letter is authentic, raised a very important issue that MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi are being harassed: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on party MLA Pratap Sarnaik letter to the CM pic.twitter.com/11issvsJ6m — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Congress, NCP creating divide in Sena

Sarnaik, who is an MLA from neighbouring Thane district, also alleged that the Congress and NCP were creating divisions in the Shiv Sena ranks. “It is better to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi again as Shiv Sainiks feel that would save the Sena leaders like me, Anil Parab and Ravindra Waikar from problems,” he said. Notably, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had accused the three Sena leaders of indulging in corrupt practices.

Sarnaik, in his letter, did not name Somaiya, but said a leader “who has become a ‘former MP’ because of the Sena” is maligning the party. Sarnaik also claimed that Shiv Sena MLAs feel only the work of Congress and NCP legislators is being done and not of those from his party. “Shiv Sena MLAs wonder whether the MVA has been formed, by breaking the alliance with the BJP, to help the Congress and NCP grow,” he said.

Kirit Somaiya reacts

Meanwhile, reacting to Sarnaik’s letter, Somaiya said the Sena MLA seems to be worried about jail now and so, he has asked CM Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi and the BJP. “All corrupt leaders of the Shiv Sena – Pratap Sarnaik, Anil Parab, Ravindra Waikar – will have to be in jail,” the BJP leader said in a statement. Somaiya also said he had lodged a complaint at a police station in Thane about Sarnaik “missing” for last 100 days.

Sanjay Raut speaks

Responding to the issue, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “An MLA has written to the chief minister. What should I say about this? However, he has, if the letter is authentic, raised a very important issue that MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi are being harassed.”

(With inputs from agencies)