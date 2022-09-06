Mumbai: The city Police have arrested 2 people for allegedly stealing 2.4 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore from a jewellery shop in Shivaji Park, Dadar West. The accused stole the ornaments after the shop owner refused to give Rs 2000 discount on the jewellery they wanted to purchase, said the sources.Also Read - Good News For Mumbaikars! Vistara To Start Double, Direct, Daily Flights To THIS City From Sept 30