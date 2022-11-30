Regional Passport Offices In Mumbai To Remain Open On Dec 3: Here’s How to Book Appointment

Mumbai: The regional passport offices (RPOs) in Mumbai will remain open on December 3 from 9 AM to 5.30 PM for processing passport applications. Applicants must note that those who have missed their earlier passport appointment or those with passport appointments at a later date can also reschedule appointments for December 3. Notably, the applicants can reschedule their appointments only once.

The RPO Mumbai said the appointment booking window opened on Wednesday on the official passport website. “New appointments can be booked from November 30, 2022, by filling the form online at https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and make the payment online,” it read.

Here’s How To Book Appointments

For booking appointments, the applicants are required to log in on https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ to verify the payment status and schedule appointments.

Then they can check the appointment confirmation on the portal.

Applicants who have missed their earlier appointments or have appointments at a later date, they can reschedule appointments for Saturday. However, they can reschedule only once.

Because of the surge in demand for appointments, the Ministry of Home Affairs has opened 188 Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the jurisdiction of 20 Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) on Saturday, December 3 2022, to process passport applications under Tatkaal and Normal scheme, according to the Passport Seva portal.