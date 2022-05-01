Aurangabad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Sunday demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government must bring down all loudspeakers by his stipulated deadline of May 3 adding that loudspeakers on mosques are “a social and not a religious issue”.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei

“It’s now or never. All loudspeakers must be removed after May 3. After (Ramzan) Eid. From May 4, I will not listen to anybody. All Hindus will blare out Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at double volume,” said Raj at a well-attended rally in the tourist centre of Aurangabad late on Sunday. Also Read - Eid Ul-Fitr 2022: When is the Moon Sighting in India? Check Date, Timings Here

However, on a different note, he tweaked his demand as he urged that loudspeakers must be taken off from all religious places all over the country, even from temples, but only after they are removed from the mosques. Also Read - 'Do We Say More,' Mumbai Top Cop Shares Video Of Navneet Rana And Ravi Rana Sipping Tea In Custody

Raj further warned that “if the government fails to heed his ultimatum by May 3”, then he would not be responsible for the consequences, adding that he was neither interested nor keen to have disturbances in the state.

Reiterating that loudspeakers were a “social” and not a “religious” matter, he made it clear that if Muslims try to make it a ‘religious’ issue, then Hindus would also reply to it with religion.

“I request the police personnel here. Go and start removing those loudspeakers right now. This is not a new issue, it was always there, but I am giving the solutions. It’s now or never,” he declared amid intermittent rounds of applause.

Claiming that all loudspeakers in the state are illegal, he asked if Uttar Pradesh could bring them down, then why not Maharashtra?

He again slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar for starting casteist politics in Maharashtra which has done huge harm and has now percolated even to educational institutions where students first think of their caste before making friends.

“Pawar regularly invoked Shahu-Ambedkar-Phule, but never Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After I raised the issue, he started doing it and speaks of the Maratha King. He is an atheist as per his own daughter (Baramati MP Supriya Sule)’s statement in the parliament. After I pointed it out, photos of the family doing prayers are now going viral,” Raj claimed.

The MNS chief said he held just two rallies in Mumbai and Thane last month and “look how they are blabbering” and announced that in the coming days, he would hold rallies in each of the (36) districts in the state.

