Resident Doctors In Maharashtra Begin Indefinite Strike Today: OPD Services To Be Affected

Maharashtra Doctors Strike: The protesting doctors, however, assured that emergency services will remain operational during the strike.

Mumbai: The resident doctors in Maharashtra have called for an indefinite strike on Wednesday. because of the protests, the OPD services are likely to be affected in the state. Heir demands include better hostel accommodation, hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears.

Nearly 450 resident doctors from BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune said they will press for their demands and go on an indefinite strike from February 7.

The protesting doctors, however, assured that emergency services will remain operational during the strike, according to media reports.

Speaking to Mint Live, Dr Nikhil Gattani, president of B J Government Medical College unit of Maharashtra Resident Association of Doctors (MARD) said the hostel residents are forced to live in inadequate conditions.

He added that the overcrowding has become the norm and many senior and junior resident doctors should have better facilities under National Medical Commission guidelines.

The agitators also requested that unpaid stipends and arrears be paid up to the current date, in addition to regularizing stipends and guaranteeing payment by the 10th of each month.

The MARD in an official statement said the association would like to stress that they have been pursuing these issues for more than a year through several channels, including the Central MARD, without success.

“The junior resident doctors at BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital will be forced to embark on an indefinite strike since our demands have not been satisfied,” MARD added.

The MARD office-bearers also added that resident doctors in Maharashtra receive significantly lower stipends as compared to their counterparts in other states, despite being one of the financially strongest states with a high cost of living. The latest strike is to begin from Wednesday evening.

The MARD in a statement said issues needing immediate resolution include a substantial shortage of hostel premises in medical colleges, forcing resident doctors to live in overcrowded conditions.

They also alleged that they do not receive their stipends on time, with non-payment for multiple months. They further stated that despite relatively higher cost of living in Maharashtra, they receive significantly lower stipends compared to their counterparts in other states.

