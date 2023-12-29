Home

Revellers Beware! Over 15,000 Cops To Man Mumbai Streets On New Year’s Eve; Check Hotspots Here

Over 15,000 cops, including including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed in Mumbai to maintain order on New Year's eve.

Representative Image/Stock

New Year 2024: Revellers better behave and refrain from rowdy behavior as more than 15,000 policemen will man the streets of tinsel town Mumbai on New Year’s Eve in a bid to prevent any untoward incidents on the occasion.

Officials said that over 15,000 cops, including including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed in Mumbai to maintain order and prevent any adverse incident from taking place.

Where the police will be deployed?

Police personnel will be deployed at the usual partying hotspots such as Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Madh and Marve beaches, and in places where revellers gather in large numbers on December 31, said an official.

As a part of security arrangements, 22 deputy commissioners of police, 45 assistant commissioners, 2,051 officers and 11,500 constables will be stationed at various locations, he said.

Apart from the local police, the SRPF, QRTs, riot control police (RCP) and home guards have also been roped in, the official said.

Mumbai cops on high-alert

The Mumbai Police are on high alert to maintain the law and order situation on New Year’s Eve, and checkposts will be set up on arterial roads and important locations, he said.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing, creating commotion, and selling illicit liquors and drugs, the official said.

A special drive will be conducted to crack down on drunk drivers on the night of December 31 and it will continue till the next morning, he said, adding that action will be taken against people violating traffic norms.

Delhi Police to deploy 10,000 personnel on New Year’s eve

In a similar vein, the Delhi Police has said it will deploy over 10,000 personnel across the national capital in view of New Year celebrations in the city. The move is aimed to curb hooliganism and traffic violations on the festive occasion, official said.

A senior official said the city police will work in two different shifts and all SHOs have been ordered to be on road to maintain law and order.

“We have prepared two different shifts for deployment. First shit will start from 5 pm to midnight 12 am. Another shift will be 12 am to 6 am,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey told news agency PTI.

Police have also made elaborate security arrangements to prevent stunt-biking and hooliganism on the New Year eve.

“I will not allow any motorcycle rider showing stunt or triple riding at any cost. Our teams will impound motorcycle immediately if anyone found guilty and strict action will be ensured,” DCP Tirkey said.

Another senior police officer said that more than 10,000 police personnel — from traffic and different unit of the Delhi Police — will keep a strict vigil on December 31.

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel for smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams to regulate the drunk driving, officials had said Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

