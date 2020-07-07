New Delhi: As social distancing is the new normal in all the hospitals across the country, a robotic trolley with the name ‘Gollar’ has been pressed into service at a hospital in Mumbai to help eliminate contact and reduce the risk of infection among medical staff treating COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Undergoing Treatment

The remote-controlled robot ‘Gollar’ is being used at Mumbai’s Poddar Hospital to serve medicines, food and water to people admitted in quarantine ward. Also Read - Coronavirus: As Week 1 of Unlock 2.0 Nears End, Here's Where 3 Worst-Hit States End

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office shared a video on Twitter showing the distributing medicines and food to COVID-19 patients at the hospital in Worli. Also Read - Veteran Bengali Actor Arun Guhathakurta Dies From Coronavirus Complications

“Robot ‘Gollar’ has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It’ll get you food, water and medicines. This is an important step in our #WarAgainstVirus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities,” the CMO said in a tweet.

The innovative method was adopted in the hospital at a time when the state on Tuesday recorded 5,134 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,17,121. Over 224 more patients succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, including 64 in Mumbai, pushing the death toll to 9,250.

A total of 3,296 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,18,558.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 89,294. Of the total 224 deaths, maximum 64 fatalities were recorded in Mumbai and 27 in Pune city.