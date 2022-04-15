Pune: Sharing an anecdote from the past, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he once told industrialist Ratan Tata that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not discriminate on the basis of religion. The senior BJP leader was inaugurating a charitable hospital in Pune’s Sinhagad area. Speaking on the occasion, he related an anecdote from the time when he was a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in MaharashtraAlso Read - 4 Dead as Car Rams Into Stationary Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Police

"A hospital named for late RSS chief KB Hedgewar was being inaugurated in Aurangabad. I was a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. A senior RSS functionary expressed the wish that the hospital be inaugurated by Ratan Tata, and asked me to help," Gadkari said. He then contacted Tata and persuaded him to inaugurate the hospital citing Tata Cancer Hospital's contribution in providing cancer care to the poor in the country

"Upon reaching the hospital, Tata asked if the hospital is only for people from the Hindu community. I asked him 'why do you think so?' He immediately replied because it belongs to the RSS," Gadkari said. "I told him that the hospital is for all communities, and no such thing (discrimination on the basis of religion) happens in the RSS," the Union minister said. He then explained several such things to Tata and the latter "became very happy", Gadkari added.

(With PTI inputs)