Home

Maharashtra

RSS’ Nagpur HQ Declared ‘No-Drone’ Zone Till THIS Date; Police Flags Potential Threat

RSS’ Nagpur HQ Declared ‘No-Drone’ Zone Till THIS Date; Police Flags Potential Threat

The Nagpur Police, citing a potential threat to the RSS Headquarters, has banned photography and videography of the premises which is located in Mahal area of the city.

File Photo

Nagpur News: The Nagpur headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was declared a “no-drone” by the police on Sunday till March 28. The Nagpur Police, citing a potential threat to the RSS HQ, has banned photography and videography of the premises which is located in Mahal area of the city.

Trending Now

An order to this effect was issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje on Sunday under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

You may like to read

The senior officer said the RSS HQ sits in a densely populated area surrounded by hotels, lodges and coaching classes due to which individuals passing through the vicinity could take pictures, and videos, or employ drone videography, posing a potential threat to the headquarters.

“Therefore, I am prohibiting the taking of pictures, videos, or drone photography in the area,” Dorje said in the order.

Those violating the order will face action under Indian Penal code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), officials said.

The order will remain in effect from January 29 to March 28 of this year, they said.

RSS chief attends 8th Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh

Meanwhile, in related news, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday attended a cultural procession organised for the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The three-day event was organised by the International Centre for Cultural Studies.

I had the honour to join Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji and spiritual leaders from 40 countries at the 8th Triennial Conference & Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh. It is our collective resolve to revitalise indigenous faiths across the globe and check attempts to… pic.twitter.com/dx0OEU2hen — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 28, 2024

“I had the honour to join Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji and spiritual leaders from 40 countries at the 8th Triennial Conference & Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

“It is our collective resolve to revitalise indigenous faiths across the globe and check attempts to erode our cultural heritage,” Sarma added.

The International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), a non-political, non-religious, non-profit socio-cultural forum for elders (spiritual masters, regardless of age) of ancient traditions and cultures of the world, was founded by Dr Yashwant Pathak and his team with its headquarters in the USA.

North East India, being a hotspot of cultural diversity, indigeneity, and a strong representation of the underlying unity amid diversity, was chosen as the location for this conference, said an official release

“The conference, hosted in Dibrugarh, aims to foster an exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge with the objective of building shared sustainable prosperity for the world,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.