New Delhi: To keep a check on the rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued strict guidelines for travellers or visitors coming to the state from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.

"The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate," a state government order said.

The order from the state government stated that all domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test reports with them before boarding and show them to the teams at the arrival airport in the state.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, the order said.

Notably, the new guidelines were issued by the BMC on Monday as places across the country are witnessing a post-festival season spike in coronavirus cases, with Delhi being the worst hit.

The guidelines will come into effect from November 25 and the RT-PCR test must be done within 72 hours of scheduled landing time in Maharashtra.

Passengers from these states state who don’t have a negative Covid report will have to pay for an RT-PCR test at the arrival airport.

As per the order from the state, the passengers will only be allowed to go home after testing and will be treated as per protocol if their report comes positive.