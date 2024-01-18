Home

Maharashtra

Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video: FIR Registered By Mumbai Cyber Police, Here’s What We Know So Far

Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video: FIR Registered By Mumbai Cyber Police, Here’s What We Know So Far

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the latest victim of deepfake videos. In a latest development, an FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Cyber Police; know details..

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo_Reuters)

New Delhi: The modern technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been gaining a lot of attention and popularity but the technology has also been in the headlines for wrong reasons. One such reason is Deepfakes where are videos where its audio and visual elements are manipulated with the help of artificial intelligence. This is an extremely negative side of the usage of AI and is a potential cyber threat. The concept of deepfakes became more popular after deepfake videos of Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral. The latest victim of deepfake is cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who took to the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) to caution everyone about a deepfake video of him being used to promote an app. In a latest news development, the Mumbai Cyber Police has filed an FIR in this case..

Trending Now

Mumbai Cyber Police Registers FIR In Sachin Deepfake Case

As mentioned earlier, an FIR has been filed by the Mumbai Cyber Police in the Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video Case. umbai Cyber Police registered an FIR under relevant sections against the gaming app for morphing former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s old video for a false promotional campaign. The video also falsely portrayed that Sachin’s daughter Sara Tendulkar engages with the app frequently.

You may like to read

Sachin Tendulkar Cautioned Everyone On Social Media

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar took to social media platform ‘X’ and cautioned everyone against a deep fake video of himself that has been used to promote an app. In the video, Sachin’s voice was manipulated to make it sound like the iconic batter was promoting the app. He also tagged the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekar, in his tweet.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1,” Sachin wrote on X.

Union Minister Of State For Information Technology Responded

After Sachin Tendulkar shared a post alerting people about his own deepfake video going viral, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured that the government will shortly notify tighter rules under the Information Technology Act to ensure compliance by platforms in the country. The Union Minister took to X and expressed gratitude to Tendulkar for pointing out the video. He said deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI are a threat to the safety and trust of Indian users and the platforms are required to comply with the advisory issued by the Centre.

“Thank you @sachin_rt for this tweet #DeepFakes and misinformation powered by #AI are a threat to Safety&Trust of Indian users and represents harm & legal violation that platforms have to prevent and take down. Recent Advisory by @GoI_MeitY requires platforms to comply wth this 100%. We will be shortly notifying tighter rules under IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms,” Chandrasekhar posted on X.

Deepfake videos are a major concern with respect to breach of privacy and cyber crime; the controversies in India came to light after a modified video of ‘Animal’ actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral. Later, social media users confirmed that it was deepfake and that video was actually of a British actress. Many other actresses have fallen prey to this wrong and dangerous use of Artificial Intelligence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.