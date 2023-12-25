Home

Sad News For Animal Lovers! Two Tigers Found Dead In Chandrapur Forests Of Maharashtra

Veterinarians found maggots on the head wounds of the animal and petrified organs in the body.

One tigress and one tiger were found dead in two days in the forests of Chandrapur. (Representational image: File)

Tigers: In rather sad news for wildlife lovers, especially the big cats, two tigers were found dead in two days in the forests of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra. This was informed by a forest official on Monday who said that the carcass of a sub-adult tigress was found under the Saoli forest range of Chandrapur division on Monday morning, while a tiger died after falling into a well in Nagbhid tehsil on Sunday.

The tigress, aged around one and half years, was found dead on an encroached farmland in the reserve forest area, and the carcass was shifted to the transit treatment centre (TTC) for post-mortem, he said.

Veterinarians found maggots on the head wounds of the animal and petrified organs in the body, the official said, adding that the big cat might have died of external injuries.

A tiger was also found dead in a well on a farm in Nagbhid tehsil on Sunday morning, a senior forest official said.

The big cat might have fallen into the well while chasing prey in the Govindpur beat of Talodhi (Ba) forest range under Bramhapuri forest division, he said.

