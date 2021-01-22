Mumbai: Samples of poultry birds (chicken) from 16 districts of Maharashtra have tested positive for avian flu, an official from the state animal husbandry department said on Friday. Also Read - 7 Fall Ill From Hydrogen Sulphide Gas Poisoning at Plant in Raigad

Bird flu has been found in poultry birds of Parbahni, Latur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, Thane, Gondia, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Satara, Nagpur and Gadhchiroli. Also Read - Massive Fire at Serum Institute of India Facility in Pune

The state has so far disposed of 39,483 poultry birds, 35,515 eggs, eight geese and 53,046 kg of bird feed as a precautionary measure, an official said. Also Read - Ayurvedic Tips to Follow Amidst Bird Flu Outbreak to Keep The Disease at Bay

“At least 16 districts had sent samples of dead birds for testing, which were found positive for avian flu. A migratory goose in Wardha district also tested positive for the infection,” he said.

The first case of bird flu was reported in the state on January 8 and since then, 14,524 have been found dead, he said.

The state has sanctioned operational cost of Rs 1.30 crore for disposing off dead birds and as compensation to poultry farmers, he said.

The state has also reported death of 732 birds including several poultry birds, crows and other birds on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)