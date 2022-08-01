Sanjay Raut Arrest LIVE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today visited Maitrey and met Sanjay Raut’s family. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut who has been arrested by ED last night, was taken to court while the time of writing this report. Shiv Sena and Opposition parties have registered huge protest against ED action against Raut. Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times when Sena and Opposition MPs tried to raise the matter. Earlier, firebrand Shiv Sena MP and four-time Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s dramatic midnight arrest in an alleged Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case triggered widespread protests by party workers at several places in Mumbai. Raut, 60, was taken into custody at 12:05 AM under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. After a medical check-up today, Raut will be taken before a Special Court under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where ED cases are usually heard. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on this big story.Also Read - Video: Sanjay Raut Hugs Mother, Seeks Her Blessings In Emotional Moment Before Being Whisked Away By ED