Sanjay Raut Arrest LIVE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today visited Maitrey and met Sanjay Raut’s family. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut who has been arrested by ED last night, was taken to court while the time of writing this report. Shiv Sena and Opposition parties have registered huge protest against ED action against Raut. Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times when Sena and Opposition MPs tried to raise the matter. Earlier, firebrand Shiv Sena MP and four-time Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s dramatic midnight arrest in an alleged Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case triggered widespread protests by party workers at several places in Mumbai. Raut, 60, was taken into custody at 12:05 AM under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. After a medical check-up today, Raut will be taken before a Special Court under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where ED cases are usually heard. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on this big story.Also Read - Video: Sanjay Raut Hugs Mother, Seeks Her Blessings In Emotional Moment Before Being Whisked Away By ED

Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray meets Raut’s family members: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at the residence of Sanjay Raut to meet the members of his family.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray reaches Sanjay Raut’s residence.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    BJP Trying to Muzzle Voice of Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut’s brother and Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut said that with the arrest, the BJP is trying to muzzle the voice of Shiv Sena.”We are not scared by all this bogus actions… Raut saheb will fight, we all shall fight… the Shiv Sena will fight but will not now before the BJP, Sanjay Raut will never leave the Sena,” he said.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    Raut- one of the most virulent critics of BJP: Raut, 60-year is a close aide of Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, plus the Chief Spokesperson of Shiv Sena and executive editor of the SAAMANA Group of newspapers. Over the years, Raut became one of the most virulent critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) besides rallying together the various state and national Opposition parties.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    Sena Raises Issue in Parliament: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on “misuse of premier investigative agencies such as ED, CBI & IT by Central govt for political agendas & detaining opposition leaders through these agencies in a bid to silence them.”

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Heavy security force deployed across Mumbai: To avoid untoward incidents, the Eknath Shinde-led state govt has deployed heavy police force outside ED office, PMLA court and the hospital where Raut will be taken for a check-up. About 200 police personnel have been posted across these premises to ensure peace.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut Arrest LIVE: Ahead of his court hearing, Raut was taken to the JJ Hospital from ED office. If reports are to be believed, Sena MP might cite ‘heart problems’ to oppose the plea of the agency for his custody.

  • 1:24 PM IST

  • 1:22 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut Arrest LIVE: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being brought out of ED office in Mumbai. He is being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical checkup.