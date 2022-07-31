Mumbai: Sanjay Raut  Detained By ED, LIVE Updates- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several hours and later detained. Raut’s arrest is also not ruled out on alleged grounds of ‘non-cooperation’ with the probe. However, outside Sanjay Raut’s residence, thousands of Shiv Sena workers were shouting slogans against the ED action. As he was escorted out of his ‘Maitri’ bungalow, Raut waved at the hundreds of supporters waiting outside, while his wife Varsha, mother and other family members looked on grimly. Raut meanwhile portrayed a defiant face – much to his style – saying, “Sanjay Raut won’t be cowed down.” “False charges & documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. I will not leave the party,” Sanjay Raut said. India.com is bringing you LIVE action from the developing story of Sanjay Raut’s imminent arrest. Stay tuned:Also Read - Sanjay Raut Detained By ED After Raids At His Residence In Connection With Patra Chawl Land Scam

Sanjay Raut Detained by ED, Shiv Sena Protests: LIVE Updates 

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Why ED detained Sanjay Raut?

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection to the alleged Patra chawl land scam case after he failed to appear before agency over summons issued against him.

    In April, the ED had slapped attachment orders on properties allegedly linked to Raut, his wife and a business associate, in connection with the land scam under the ED scanner. These included a Rs 2 crore property belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha and another eight plots of land worth Rs 9 crore in Raigad, belonging to his associate Pravin Raut, who was also arrested.

    The ED, which is probing the scam, had summoned Sanjay Raut twice to appear before the agency for questioning. Sanjay Raut had sought time to appear before ED till August 7 as, according to him, he was tied up in Parliament-related commitments.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut swirls scarf, waves at supporters after detained by ED

  • 6:49 PM IST

    Congress slams ED raid against Sanjay Raut | Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe slammed the ED raids and said that now all the central agencies have become “political tools” of the ruling BJP to harass politicians and opponents.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut at ED office: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was detained by Enforcement Directorate, is now being grilled by the agency at its office in Mumbai. Sanjay Raut, a four-time MP and Shiv Sena’s Parliamentary Party leader, faces a case that has been registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act vis-a-vis the Rs 1,034 crore land scam.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut waves at crowd from ED office

  • 6:39 PM IST

    ED officials at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s home

  • 6:37 PM IST

    ED detains Sanjay Raut after day-long raids at Sena leader’s home – What we know so far

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted searches at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s home before detaining him in connection to an alleged land scam case.

    ED officials whisked Sanjay Raut away while the Sena leader told media he was “fully cooperating with the agency and would not be “cowed down” by the political tactics employed to destroy the Shiv Sena.

    Sanjay Raut said that he had sought time from the ED since he was tied up in the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections for which he was coordinating with various Opposition parties. “The party is behind me, Uddhav Thackeray is supporting me… We shall not surrender before such pressures, intended to silence us and finish off Shiv Sena,” Raut declared.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    Will Sanjay Raut be arrested by ED? So far, Sanjay Raut has been detained in connection to an alleged land scam case. Sanjay Raut was grilled for several hours prior to shifting him to the ED office for further action — with arrest not ruled out — on alleged grounds of ‘non-cooperation’ with the probe.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut reacts after ED detains him: Shiv Sena MP | “False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won’t be cowed down. I will not leave the party,” Sanjay Raut said.