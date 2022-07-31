Mumbai: Sanjay Raut Detained By ED, LIVE Updates- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several hours and later detained. Raut’s arrest is also not ruled out on alleged grounds of ‘non-cooperation’ with the probe. However, outside Sanjay Raut’s residence, thousands of Shiv Sena workers were shouting slogans against the ED action. As he was escorted out of his ‘Maitri’ bungalow, Raut waved at the hundreds of supporters waiting outside, while his wife Varsha, mother and other family members looked on grimly. Raut meanwhile portrayed a defiant face – much to his style – saying, “Sanjay Raut won’t be cowed down.” “False charges & documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. I will not leave the party,” Sanjay Raut said. India.com is bringing you LIVE action from the developing story of Sanjay Raut’s imminent arrest. Stay tuned:Also Read - Sanjay Raut Detained By ED After Raids At His Residence In Connection With Patra Chawl Land Scam

Sanjay Raut Detained by ED, Shiv Sena Protests: LIVE Updates