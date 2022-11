Will Meet PM Modi And Amit Shah In Delhi: Sanjay Raut In 1st Reaction After Release From Mumbai Jail

Shiv Sena Uddhav MP Sanjay Raut said he will meet party leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In his first reaction after being released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, Shiv Sena Uddhav MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said he will meet party leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sanjay Raut also said he will visit Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today. I will be meeting Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2-4 days related to the work of people. I will also go to Delhi and will meet PM Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah,” Sanjay Raut said.