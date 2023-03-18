Home

Maharashtra

Satara-Mumbai Highway Closed Today For 6 Hours; Check Timings, Alternate Routes

Satara-Mumbai Highway Closed Today For 6 Hours; Check Timings, Alternate Routes

During the closure, the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai will be diverted via old Katraj tunnel, Katraj Chowk and Navale Bridge.

Satara-Mumbai Highway Closed Today For 6 Hours; Check Timings, Alternate Routes

Mumbai traffic update: Mumbai-bound vehicular traffic on the Satara-Mumbai Highway will be closed for six hours on March 18 and March 23 on account of installation of some systems in a new tunnel at Katraj near Pune.

As per the officials, the vehicular traffic from Satara to Mumbai will be closed from 11 pm ( March 18) to 2 am (March 19) and similarly from 11 pm to 2 am on the intervening night of March 23 and March 24.

You may like to read

During the closure, the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai will be diverted via old Katraj tunnel, Katraj Chowk and Navale Bridge.

The traffic from Mumbai to Satara will continue as usual.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.