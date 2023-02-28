Home

Maharashtra

SC Directs To Provide Highest Level Z+ Security Cover To Mukesh Ambani, Family

SC Directs To Provide Highest Level Z+ Security Cover To Mukesh Ambani, Family

Supreme Court said the entire expenses and cost of providing the security cover to Mukesh Ambani within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

Supreme Court found that the Security Cover provided to the respondent Mukesh Ambani and his family has been the subject matter of controversy at different places and in different High Courts.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed to provide highest level Z+ security cover to Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad. The top court said the entire expenses and cost of providing the security cover to Mukesh Ambani within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

A bench of justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah passed these directions on Monday.

You may like to read

In this matter, the Supreme Court found that the Security Cover provided to the respondent Mukesh Ambani and his family has been the subject matter of controversy at different places and in different High Courts.

Then the apex court issued directions that the highest Z+ security cover be provided to respondent Mukesh Ambani and his family all across India and travelling abroad and the same is to be ensured by the State of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“Having heard learned counsel for the parties, we are of the considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover provided and that too at own expense of the respondents, cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay. Looking into the business activities of respondents nos. 2 to 6 (Mukesh Ambani and his family) within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area,” the court said.

Appearing for the respondent, Senior Counsel Mukul Rohtagi contended that the highest level of Z+ security cover was provided to the respondent, in view of continuous threat perception assessed by Mumbai Police and Ministry of Home Affairs and Central government.

He further added that the respondent is at continued risk of being targeted to financially destabilise the country and such risk exists not only throughout India as also when the said respondents are travelling abroad.

It was also pointed out that respondents have business across the country as also around the world and the philanthropic activities of their foundation penetrate even the remotest corner of the country and in view of the threat perception, the highest level of security cover is essential to protect them.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.