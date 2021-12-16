New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Maharashtra to conduct bullock cart races in the state after four years on the basis of the amendments made by it to the Prevention of Cruelty of Animal Act and the rules made under it. The precedent for this order was the lifting of ban on Jallikattu – a traditional bull-taming sport conducted during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.Also Read - When Will NEET UG Counselling Start? Anxious Medical Aspirants Express Resentment on Twitter, Urge MCC To Announce Date

The apex court had in 2014 banned Jallikattu, bull races and bullock-cart races across the country, holding that these practices violated provisions of the PCA Act. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had subsequently amended the Act to allow regulated bull races and Jallikattu. Also Read - Delhi School Reopening News: Decision on Resumption of Offline Classes Will be Taken on Friday, Pollution Panel Gives Big Update

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilar and CT Ravikumar was hearing the interim application in Maharashtra’s special leave petition, which was filed in 2018 challenging the stay order passed by the Bombay High Court against the conduct of bullock cart races in the State. Also Read - Supreme Court Clears Widening Of Char Dham Road, Cites 'National Security'

The High Court passed the order in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Animal Welfare Board A Nagaraja case which banned traditional animal sports events like Jallikettu, terming them as offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Bombay High Court refused to lift the stay on holding bullock cart races

In 2017, the Bombay High Court refused to lift the stay on holding bullock cart races, observing bulls were not anatomically designed to participate in races and would be subjected to cruelty if used as a performing animal. A two-judge bench of Justices Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar also dismissed the state’s argument that it had amended the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to ensure that bulls participating in such races are not subjected to any physical pain or cruelty.

Controversy over Jallikattu

On May 7, 2014, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on Jallikattu based on petitions by the Animal Welfare Board of India and animal rights organization PETA. This led to massive protests demanding the TN government to give permission to conduct Jallikattu in the state. On January 23, 2017, the TN Assembly unanimously cleared the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 effectively legalising Jallikattu.

The then President Pranab Mukherjee gave his assent to the amendment thus allowing the resumption of the sport in the state. So far, the SC has refused an interim stay on this legislation and referred all petitions challenging Jallikattu to a Constitution bench.