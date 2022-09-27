Rahatgarh school bus accident: A student died after the school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar’s Rahatgarh. According to Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, all other children are safe. Reportedly, two students have suffered serious injuries, and are being treated in the district hospital.Also Read - Woman From Posh Noida Society Arrested For Duping People of Crores on Matrimonial Sites

According to the students present on the bus, the driver of the school bus was talking on his mobile while driving the bus when the accident happened. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the bus owner and driver.

Madhya Pradesh | A school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar’s Rahatgarh. One child died. All other children are safe: Sagar Collector Deepak Arya pic.twitter.com/Nga1NLMoba — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 27, 2022

On Monday similar incident took place in Maharashtra’s Ambernath where a private mini-school bus carrying students of Ambernath’s Rotary school overturned. The entire incident was caught on camera where it can be seen the bus drifting down after the driver lost control on a ramp resulting in the overturning of the school bus. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported as the locals and people around acted swiftly and rescued the children from the overturned bus.