School Reopening News: In a piece of good news for students at this time, the schools in Pune Municipal Corporation will be reopened from January 4. However, students and teaching staff need to follow COVID guidelines strictly.

Issuing an order, the Pune Municipal Corporation stated that the schools for students of 9th to 12th standard will reopen from 4 January. It also stated that all schools will have to follow the COVID-19 SOPs.

Prior to this, officials in November this year had issued an order, allowing schools in the district to reopen from November 23 after getting a nod from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In its earlier order, the officials had said that schools for classes for class 9th to 12th can resume ‘offline’ classes by strictly following all the COVID-19 safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.

After many parents expressed their concerns over the reopening of schools in Pune, the state government postponed its reopening.

The development comes at a time when the overall positivity rate in Pune has reduced to 20.30 per cent. As per the Pune Municipal Corporation, the recovery rate in the city stands at 94.45 per cent while 1.83 lakh people (fatality rate of 2.61 per cent) have succumbed to the infection so far. Currently, there are 1.73 lakh active coronavirus cases in Pune.