Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai Till Feb 6; Large Gathering, Procession Banned – Check Full List of Restrictions

Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai after Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange announced that a massive protest will be held in Mumbai with thousands of his supporters from January 26.

Mumbai: Keeping in view the security aspects of the city ahead of Republic Day 2024, the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 in the city till February 6, 2024. A report by abplive.com said that the prohibitory order has been issued by the Mumbai Police after Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange announced that a massive protest will be held in Mumbai with thousands of his supporters from January 26.

As part of Section 144, Mumbai Police has banned the gathering of five or more people and taking out processions in the city till February 6.

Full List of Restrictions Under Section 144 in Mumbai

Large gathering of five or more people banned.

Taking out or organising any rally is banned.

Bursting of firecrackers not allowed during this time.

Use of loudspeakers also banned in Mumbai.

Use of music bands in a procession is also banned.

Protests/hunger strikes also banned under Section 144.

Carrying gun or knife in public places is not allowed under section 144

Why Manoj Jarange Plans Protest?

Manoj Jarange is planning a massive protest as earlier he demanded that all Marathas collectively be issued certificates of being of Kunbi (a caste of Other Backward Class) caste. Manoj Jarange Patil’s Padayatra demanding immediate implementation of the Maratha reservation entered its 4th day on Tuesday and he said he will resume his march towards Mumbai from Ranjangaon, Pune.

He said that he is firm on his demand and expressed hope that authorities would give permission to hold protests at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

“Marathwada Divisional Commissioner met me early morning today at around 4 am. He informed me about the steps the government is taking. He also informed me about some Kunbi certificates given to the people from the Maratha Community. But we are firm on our demand for immediate reservation for our community. We will continue to march toward Mumbai. I am sure we will get permission to hold a protest at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park,” Patil told ANI.

Why Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai

Police said after receiving information about breach of peace and disturbance and possibility of loss of life and property because of the Maratha reservation protest, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) imposed Section 144 and banned the gathering of people and procession under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Earlier this week, Manoj Jarange said that members of the Maratha community will show strength in Mumbai on January 26. Along with this, he said that he will go on an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation.

