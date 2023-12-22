Home

Maharashtra

Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai Till Jan 18, Assembly of Large Gatherings Banned: Check List Of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai Till Jan 18, Assembly of Large Gatherings Banned: Check List Of Restrictions

Section 144 in Mumbai: The order under section 144 bans the assembly of four or more persons, comes ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai.

Mumbai: After getting inputs from intelligence agencies about terror strikes, especially targeting VVIPs, Mumbai Police imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from December 20 to January 18, 2024.

Trending Now

The order under section 144 bans the assembly of four or more persons, comes ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. However, Dolphy D’Souza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha said this order will not affect the Christmas celebrations.

You may like to read

Check Full Order Here:

Check List Of Restrictions

The order to impose Section 144 comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations that draw large crowds across the city.

As part of the restrictions under Section 144, the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city will be banned for 30 days.

The flying of such objects will be allowed for aerial surveillance by police or under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

Police said the prohibitory order, which will be in force from December 20, 2023, to January 18, 2024, was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the order, terrorist and anti-national elements might likely make use of drones, paragliders, etc, in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs and endanger the public.

The police further added that the preventive order has become necessary because of the likelihood of the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders etc by terrorists/anti-national elements.

Police further added that the VVIPs could be the targets terrorist elements might endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the metropolis.

Mumbai Police went on to say that those found violating the order would be penalised under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.