Amravati: The Amravati Police on Saturday said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed and internet services suspended for three days following violent protests that erupted in Amravati city. The fresh violence broke out as a mob hurled stones at shops during the Bandh allegedly organised by local BJP workers in protest against the rallies organized by Muslim organizations the day before to condemn the recent violence in Tripura.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people, many of them holding saffron flags in their hands and raising slogans, came out on streets in Rajkamal Chowk area of the eastern Maharashtra city, located around 670 km from Mumbai.

Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Two Non-Local Labourers Killed as Terrorists Open Fire in Kulgam

Some members of the mob hurled stones at shops in Rajkamal Chowk and other places, the police official said, adding that the police lathi-charged the protesters to bring the situation under control.

As the incidents of stone-pelting continued on Friday and Saturday, additional police commissioner Sandip Patil issued orders imposing curfew in the city limits of Amravati under sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPc to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police said that except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to come out of houses. As per the order, gathering of more than five people is not allowed.

In the incident, the police have so far arrested 20 people and detained four others by registering 20 FIRs under various charges, including rioting.

In Amravati, over 8,000 people had gathered outside the district collector’s office on Friday to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community in Tripura be stopped.

