Home

Maharashtra

‘Seems Modi Forgot’: Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Demand Bharat Ratna For Bal Thackeray, Veer Savarkar

‘Seems Modi Forgot’: Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Demand Bharat Ratna For Bal Thackeray, Veer Savarkar

Raj Thackeray also put forth the demand for posthumously conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bal Thackeray, calling the Shiv Sena founder as "Hindu Hriday Samrat" (emperor of Hindu hearts).

File Photo (India.com)

Bharat Ratna Awards: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Friday demanded the Bharat Ratna award for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar.

Trending Now

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Raut alleged the Modi government “forgot” about Savarkar and Bal Thackeray while while announcing the names of latest recipients of the Bharat Ratna awards.

You may like to read

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh as well ‘Green Revolution’ pioneer M S Swaminathan will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again forgotten Savarkar and Thackeray, while he announced Bharat Ratna to former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and agriculture scientist and father of India’s food revolution Dr. S Swaminathan,” Raut said in a post on X.

Bharat Ratna for ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Bal Thackeray

Raj Thackeray also put forth the demand for posthumously conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bal Thackeray, calling the Sena founder as “Hindu Hriday Samrat” (emperor of Hindu hearts) and “its high time” he should be awarded the country’s highest civilian award.

“While PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, along with Pranab Mukherjee, were honoured with the Bharat Ratna by the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party a few years ago, showing political generosity, it is high time they also showed this generosity by honouring Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray with the Bharat Ratna,” the MNS chief said in a post on X in Marathi.

“This honour should also be bestowed upon the exceptional leader who awakened the pride of Hindus across the country. For many like me, who have inherited the thoughts of S Balasaheb Thackeray, it would be a moment of great joy if this were to happen,” he further said.

Hailing the latest batch of Bharat Ratna awardees, Raj Thackeray said: “Former Prime Minister late PV. Narasimha Rao, late Chaudhary Charan Singh, and the pioneer of Indian Green Revolution, S Swaminathan have been honoured with the Bharat Ratna. However, S Swaminathan passed away a few months before this announcement. It was necessary to confer this honour upon such a scientist who had done remarkable work throughout his life,”

‘Modi announced five recipients in view of LS polls’

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut claimed that PM Modi announced five Bharat Ratna recipients to gain some ground ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, breaking the norm of conferring the award on three individuals in a year.

The government had earlier named former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, a champion of backward empowerment, and L K Advani, a founding BJP member credited with charting the course of its rise through the 1990s, for the country’s highest civilian honour.

At five, one more than the four announced in 1999, this is the maximum number of Bharat Ratnas announced for a year.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.