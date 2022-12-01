Services at Mumbai Airport Back to Normal As Servers Restored After Massive Outage

Expressing concern, several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the server failure.

Server Down At Mumbai Airport: Passengers Stranded As Check-Ins For All Airlines Impacted

Mumbai Airport Latest News: Services at the Mumbai International Airport came back to normal as servers restored after massive outage. Massive chaos was on Thursday reported at Mumbai International Airport terminal 2 after several passengers faced inconvenience as servers went down for long hours. Passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour. Expressing concern, several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the server failure.

A computer systems failure was reported which led to the server outage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Because of the server issue, a massive crowd was seen inside the airport. However, the CISF at Mumbai International Airport said the crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.

In the meantime, the CSMIA issued a statement saying, “Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to on-going development in the city.”

“Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,” the CSMIA said in a statement.

In a reply to a tweet about the massive crowd at the airport, Air India said in a tweet, “We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They’ll be in touch with you for further updates.”

We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates. — Air India (@airindiain) December 1, 2022

Giving details, Central Industrial Security Force DIG Shrikant Kishore said the system blackout happened due to damage to the optic fibre cable.

One Twitter users said the system crashed just when she had placed her bag on the check-in counter. In the meantime, Vistara and Akasa Air told Hindusthan Times that airlines have been impacted by the outage.